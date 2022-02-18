February flowers: Vienna man’s backyard in bloom

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - April showers may bring May flowers, but one Vienna man’s backyard is already in bloom.

When Curtis Modesitt moved into his Vienna home, he says there were 20 to 30 bright yellow bulbs in his backyard.

21 years later, Modesitt has a backyard full of them.

“These are Aconites,” he says. “They’re called Winter Aconites. They’re from the Netherlands and Holland.”

...and for gardeners, they are sometimes said to be an early sign of spring.

“So, they’re the earliest of the early that I know of at least, and I’ve got a couple thousand here.” - Modesitt

According to Amy Stone of The Ohio State University, “Winter Aconites are a bulb that will naturalize, creating a blanket of yellow flowers for all to enjoy.”

That includes bees.

“...and the bees come out – they’ve been out already a couple times the last few days, not today – and that’s their first nectar. And they’re starving. So, the bees are buzzing all around these.” - Modesitt

But according to Modesitt, Aconite season doesn’t last long.

“They start dying off when it gets warm. Around May they go into seed – and there’s zillions of seeds – and I mow them down. And (then), they’re gone, completely gone by June!” - Modesitt

Modesitt says the bright yellow flowers follow the sun.

“(The sun)’ll be over (there) in the morning and they’ll face that way and as the sun tracks across the top and over, they follow.” - Modesitt

..and when the day comes to a close, Modesitt says they curl up.

On cloudy days, Modesitt says the bright yellow flowers appear slow and sluggish.

...and while they don’t like the cold, he says he’s been able to see the yellow flowers peaking up through the snow the past few weeks.

Amy Stone says Winter Aconites warm gardeners’ hearts, even when the temperatures remain cold.

True for this Vienna gardener and his wife.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.