Advertisement

Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau moving to former Point Park Marketplace

Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau moving to former Point Park Marketplace
Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau moving to former Point Park Marketplace(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is going to be seeing some big changes soon enough.

The visitors center will be moving to the former Point Park Marketplace building on Ann Street.

Officials with the tourism group say that the move is the most logical step to take because of location being next to both Point Park and the Blennerhassett Museum.

“There were over 27 thousand visitors to Blennerhassett Island last year. We’re on the way to and from the island. So, we’re going to see much more foot traffic when we get the kayak and bike rental piece in there like we hope to in the next couple of years. We’re really looking to make it a vibrant part of downtown Parkersburg,” says visitors bureau president and CEO, Mark Lewis.

The purchase of the new building cost $179 thousand. Which was provided through a grant from Wood County Commission.

The visitors bureau says that it is excited for what they have in store to bring in more tourism.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges
A Wood County Schools school bus was damaged during a wreck on Staunton Avenue on Tuesday.
Wood County Schools bus damaged after hitting barrier

Latest News

Actors Guild needing donations for costumes for upcoming show
Actors Guild needing donations for costumes for upcoming show
People’s Bank buying national leasing company
Car goes over hill on Route 50
WTAP News @ 10 - Route 50 wreck
A pothole in a parking lot in Marietta.
Marietta City works to combat “pothole season”