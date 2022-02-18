Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau moving to former Point Park Marketplace

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is going to be seeing some big changes soon enough.

The visitors center will be moving to the former Point Park Marketplace building on Ann Street.

Officials with the tourism group say that the move is the most logical step to take because of location being next to both Point Park and the Blennerhassett Museum.

“There were over 27 thousand visitors to Blennerhassett Island last year. We’re on the way to and from the island. So, we’re going to see much more foot traffic when we get the kayak and bike rental piece in there like we hope to in the next couple of years. We’re really looking to make it a vibrant part of downtown Parkersburg,” says visitors bureau president and CEO, Mark Lewis.

The purchase of the new building cost $179 thousand. Which was provided through a grant from Wood County Commission.

The visitors bureau says that it is excited for what they have in store to bring in more tourism.

