Group of GOP voters sue to force Ohio legislative map fix

A group of Republican voters has sued in federal court to force the implementation of Ohio legislative maps previously tossed out by the state Supreme Court.(SOURCE: Ohio House of Representatives)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A group of Republican voters has sued in federal court to force the implementation of Ohio legislative maps previously tossed out by the state Supreme Court.

The Ohio Supreme Court has twice rejected maps for being gerrymandered in favor of Republicans.

The voters filed the lawsuit Friday, one day after Republicans leading the Ohio Redistricting Commission declared an impasse after voting down an alternative map advanced by Democrats.

The map-drawing process driven by the 2020 Census is intended for new lines to be in place for the 2022 primary, which is May 3.

Friday’s lawsuit asks that the second set of maps be implemented.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

