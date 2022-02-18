Local high schools participate in West Virginia swimming state championships

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg and Parkersburg South are competing in West Virginia state championships.

Athletes and coaches for both teams are looking forward to competing for a state championship.

“We have put a lot of work in these past couple months. It’s been very hard this is the hardest we’ve ever worked and I think we’re all ready to get it over with but we’re also all ready to go show everybody what we really have and what we’ve been working for,” said swimmer Jackson Dearth.

