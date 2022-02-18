Advertisement

Local high schools participate in West Virginia swimming state championships

WTAP News @ 10
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg and Parkersburg South are competing in West Virginia state championships.

Athletes and coaches for both teams are looking forward to competing for a state championship.

“We have put a lot of work in these past couple months. It’s been very hard this is the hardest we’ve ever worked and I think we’re all ready to get it over with but we’re also all ready to go show everybody what we really have and what we’ve been working for,” said swimmer Jackson Dearth.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges
Car goes over hill on Route 50
Car goes over hill on Route 50
Stacey Lynn Seevers Matheny Obit
Obituary: Matheny, Stacey Lynn Seevers
Gavel
Washington County Grand Jury announces 24 indictments

Latest News

According to the Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, and the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General...
Governor DeWine Announces 2022 Ohio State Fair
Energy assistance program deadline extension
Energy Assistance Program has extended the application date to March 18
Ohio Valley University files for chapter 7 bankruptcy
A group of Republican voters has sued in federal court to force the implementation of Ohio...
Group of GOP voters sue to force Ohio legislative map fix