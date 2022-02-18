Man who allegedly threatened Walmart workers held without bond

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man charged with robbery after allegedly threatening workers at a local store is being held without bond.

John Michael Lufft, 34, appeared in Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom Friday morning for a bond hearing.

He has been charged with first-degree robbery after he allegedly threatened workers at the Vienna Walmart with a knife Tuesday evening. According to a police report, Lufft demanded workers give him a gun and ammunition. He also allegedly threatened to break the glass on the display case in the sporting goods section if the workers didn’t give him what he wanted.

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure asked Judge Wharton on Friday to set Lufft’s bond at $250,000. Lufft’s lawyer counter requested a $100,000 bond. Judge Wharton ultimately denied any bond.

Lufft’s lawyer cited several mental health issues with Lufft and requested a competency evaluation. Wharton accepted the request.

Lufft is being held at the North Central Regional Jail. Officials say he has several prior felony convictions for distribution of controlled substances out of Wheeling, West Virginia.

First-degree robbery is a felony. The charge holds a sentence of no less than ten years in prison.

