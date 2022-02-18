Marietta College cornerback Darious Williams wins Super Bowl with Rams

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams started his collegiate career at Marietta College before playing at UAB.

Coach Waddle of Marietta College says although he didn’t Coach Williams the talent was obvious from what he has seen.

“Obviously Darious Williams came in extremely under recruited but when he got here he started to shine and immediately started making an impact on the football field,” said Waddle.

Marietta College believes that this gives the team motivation that they all can one day reach the grandest stage at the NFL level.

