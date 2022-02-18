Mississippi woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A murderer who escaped from prison this week is back behind bars but the trauma he put one woman through while on the run remains.

Over the weekend, Michael “Pretty Boy Floyd” Wilson escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, Mississippi. He suffered several injuries after climbing the razor wire fence.

After being taken to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, not once but twice, Wilson started heading towards the Gulf Coast as law enforcement agencies across the state searched for him, WLOX reported.

Michael Wilson (MDOC)

Tiffany Coward did not know about the escaped prisoner. She was sitting on her front porch when Wilson approached her and asked for a ride to the hospital. He was wearing a mask outdoors, which she thought was odd but chalked it up to some people being more cautious about COVID-19 than others.

Wilson spun a tale about his wife being in labor at Forrest General Hospital, convincing Coward to drive him there. Coward agreed, and they started driving from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. When the pair arrived, Wilson went to the hospital and said he would come back out with gas money. When he came back out, he had no money but he did have a new story.

This time, he said he had gotten the hospitals mixed up and his wife was actually in labor at Memorial Stone County. The two continued to drive, and that’s when Wilson’s story fell apart.

“He said he had to pee and could I pull over and let him use the restroom and let him pee real quick, and I said yes,” Coward recalled. “As soon as I put the car in park, he just calmly reached over and turned my ignition off. He said, ‘No, this is what’s fixing to happen. You’re going to die or you’re going to get in the trunk.’”

She knew getting in the trunk would not end well. She decided to fight him, hitting him repeatedly with a Yeti Cup she had in a cup holder.

“I just knew I wanted to get home to my children, so I fought him and fought him and fought him,” she recalled. “He got so mad at me because I would not give up and I was relentless. I was not going to stop. I was not going to let him kill me.”

Wilson finally gave up his fight with Coward, stealing her car and leaving her on the side of a road in a remote part of Jackson County near the George County line.

Eventually, a car passed by and Coward tried to flag it down. It didn’t seem as if it would stop so Coward threw herself in front of the vehicle. The man driving stopped and the story poured out of her.

As she described what had happened and what her attacker looked like, detailing the cuts and bandages he had on his arms and hands, the pieces started to click in the man’s mind. He pulled up a news article with Wilson’s photo and asked her if that was the same guy.

She was stunned by the realization that it was.

“I was like, ain’t no way I just fought a murderer. There’s no way this just happened to me, there’s no way,” she said.

Twenty minutes later, Coward’s car was spotted during a traffic stop after it ran out of gas.

Wilson surrendered to authorities without incident, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said. Harrison County deputies located the vehicle on Highway 67 in Harrison County. A few minutes later, Wilson was captured in Saucier off School Road at Success Road.

Wilson is currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in 2014. Along with escape charges from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Wilson is also charged with carjacking in Jackson County.

This is the second time he has escaped from a MDOC facility. In 2018, he climbed the fence at South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Leakesville. He was captured a few days later more than 70 miles away.

After being taken back into custody, Wilson was transferred to Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County, which is just over three hours away from the coast.

The prison was once a privately-owned facility for juveniles until several investigations into mistreatment, abuse, and corruption shut its doors. Now owned by the state, the prison re-opened just last month as a corrections facility for adults. With a specialty in inmates addicted to drugs, the prison also serves as a maximum security prison. In previous interviews, MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain has said in previous interviews that he wants Walnut Grove to be a place for predators, where inmates have no phones, no contraband, no contact with each other and can see visitors only behind a glass.

