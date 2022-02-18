Obituary: Francis, Sandra

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra Francis, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

She was born to the late Delbert and Willadean Amos (Whipkey) on May 8, 1952.

Sandra married the love of her life, Brad Francis, on October 7, 1967. They moved to Green River, Wyoming in the late ‘70s and adopted their daughter Sarah in 1979. After her husband’s retirement in 2008 they returned to West Virginia and lived in the Parkersburg area until her time of passing.

Sandra will be remembered as a woman who loved her family, her faith, her garden, and her dog DJ. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years Brad Francis, daughter Sarah (Chris) Frandsen of Green River, Wyoming; 3 sisters, Rochelle (Steven) Brann of West Have, Utah, Joan (Lance) Smith of Parkersburg, and June (Ken) McCloy of Coolville, Ohio. 3 brothers, Roger (Bobbie) Amos of Burnt House, West Virginia, Charlie (Sarah) Amos of Walker, West Virginia, Paul (Vickie) Amos of Vinemont, Alabama; two brothers-in-law, Harold (Ann) Francis of Glenville, West Virginia and Larry Francis of Parkersburg, West Virginia; one sister-in-law, Linda (Jerry) Smith of Mineral Wells, West Virginia; one granddaughter, Mary Brieann Frandsen of Green River, Wyoming. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Hall and Tressa Francis, one brother Dennis Amos, two sisters-in-law, Norma Layfield and Shirley Corbin, and one brother-in-law, Newton Layfield.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Nobe Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.