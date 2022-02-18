Advertisement

Obituary: Johnson, Donald “Don” Lee

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald “Don” Lee Johnson, 49, of Washington, WV, passed away February 17, 2022.

He was born in Dover, DE, the son of the late Donald Edward Johnson and Bertha Irene McDonald Wiblin.

After retiring from the United States Armed Forces as a Master Sergeant, Don was employed through the United Brotherhood of Carpenters in Parkersburg, WV, and the TSA.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kristie Johnson; two daughters, Chelsea Johnson (Anthony) and McKenzie Johnson (Jasiah); son, Damien Johnson; three grandchildren, Chase and Emmett Perdew, and Ziyah Connor; sisters, Lisa (Mike) Snider and Pam Johnson; brother-in-law, Thomas Perdew. He also leaves behind 3 beloved baby boys (pets), DJ, Walker, and Timber; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his brother, Carl William “Bill” Runyon; father-in-law, Thomas Perdew, Sr.; and beloved pet, Lucy Lue.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to remember Don may send arrangements to the family at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 1934 Dupont Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

