Obituary: Nedeff, Raychel Parsons

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Raychel Parsons Nedeff joined her Nana, Phyllis Moore in Heaven on Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on December 20, 1981 to Roger and Virginia (Gigi) Parsons.

She graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 2000 and went on to graduate Valley Beauty School in 2002.Raychel was a beautiful soul with a free spirit in this world. She had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. But, most of all, Raychel loved her Roo, her son, Ralland Nedeff, with her whole heart. Her entire world revolved around him and she was incredibly proud of him.

Raychel had been a hair stylist around the Parkersburg area for almost 20 years at multiple salons, most recently at Sue McCloy’s Hair Studio. She loved doing hair and talking with her clients. She loved making her clients feel good about themselves. They all held a special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Parsons, her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Helen Parsons, her maternal grandparents, Herschel and Phyllis Moore, her half sister, Tricia Fountaine, and her baby cousin, Jenna Balderson.

She is survived by her son, Ralland Nedeff, mother and stepfather Virginia (Gigi) and Dan Swisher of NC and many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her more than she ever knew.

She will be missed by many. But continue to smile and let your light shine as she did to bring joy into this world. Turn up your favorite song and have a dance party on Raychel. Then when Christmas time rolls around go enjoy the lights as Raychel as had always loved to do.

Visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Monday, February 21, 2022 with a life celebration with family to follow at Gihon Tabernacle EMC Family Center at 1906 Gihon Road, Parkersburg, WV.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Family ask that in lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Parkersburg Humane Society since she loved animals so much.

