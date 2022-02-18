Advertisement

Obituary: Pierpoint, Melvyn “Gale”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Melvyn “Gale” Pierpoint Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MACKSBURG, Ohio (WTAP) - Melvyn “Gale” Pierpoint, 76, of Macksburg, OH passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Gale was born October 9, 1945, to Roy and Dorothy Pierpoint. He was a 1963 graduate of Marietta High School, a Vietnam Vet serving in the U.S. Air Force and member of Twin Rivers Baptist Church. He was an all-around Mr. Fix-It. He enjoyed building houses, repairing, and remodeling neighbors’ homes, woodworking, drawing and painting.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; daughters, Kathy (Matt) Stewart and Christa (Norris) Primm; granddaughter, Brittani Wright; grandsons, Jordan and Zayne Mincks; sister, Jayne (Carl) Delancey, a brother, Dave (Tonya) Pierpoint, and sister-in-law Mary Kay Botch.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roy and two brothers, Rodger Pierpont and Tom Bolch.

Special thanks to Arbors, MMH, and Marietta Hospice Care for their care and compassion.

Funeral services will be Tuesday (Feb. 22) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following at Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

