Obituary: Skinner, Betty June

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty June Skinner, 95, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Betty was born on October 15, 1926, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of Minnie and Jack Smith.

She attended Gates Ridge United Methodist Church until she could no longer drive. She then attended South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.

Before retiring, she worked at Misty Manufacturing, and then for the Wood County Board of Education as a school cook.

Betty enjoyed singing gospel songs and going to church. She really enjoyed visits with her family and loved ones. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, sleepovers with her grandkids, and weenie roasts at their farm on Gates Ridge.

She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Betty was proceeded in death by her husband, Clair Austin Skinner; grandson, Mark Benjamin Stevens; 3 sisters, Lena Thompson, Opal Gates, Ireta McCoy; 1 brother, Everett Smith; 1 sister-in-law, Grace Smith; 4 brother-in-laws, Carol Thompson, Everett Gates, Clair McCoy, and Norman Allman; 2 nephews, Clair Thompson and Ronald Thompson; 2 nieces, Sharon Markle and Tammie Goff; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Betty is survived by 2 daughters, Joyce Stevens, of Coral Gables, FL, and Janie (Larry) Masten, of Parkersburg, WV; granddaughters, Katherine (Darren) Wechsler, of Washington D.C, Brianna (Bryan) Walker, of Belpre, OH, Amanda (Tim) Collins, of Washington, WV; great-grandchildren, Benny and Charlie Weschler, Bryleigh and Mason Walker, and Allie Collins. Also surviving are 1 brother, Vernon Smith, of Washington, WV; 1 sister, Nina Allman, of Mineral Wells, WV; 1 sister-in-law, Betty Smith, of Parkersburg, WV; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens, with Vera Archer officiating.

The family would like to thank Worthington Manor for the care they gave Betty in the final years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in hopes of finding a cure.

