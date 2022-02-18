Advertisement

Obituary: Worst, David Sean

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - David Sean Worst, 54, of Parkersburg was called home on February 17th, 2022. He was born June 22nd 1967, a son of Thomas W. and MaryAnn Hubbard Worst.

David was the store manager for Piggly Wiggly on Plum Street in Parkersburg. He was a plural member at both the Wellston Black Diamond Masonic Lodge #558 and the Coolville Lodge #337 where he was Past Worshipful Master for both lodges. David was a 32nd degree Master Mason in the Scottish Rite. He was a former scoutmaster of Troop #57 in Wellston, Ohio. David was a traveling Nosepicker, professional crap- stirrer on social media, and a knife maker. David was a 1985 Sistersville High School graduate. He also liked to proclaim he was a graduate of the “School of Hard Knocks.”

David is survived by his wife, Missy Worst; two sons, Brian S. Worst (Caitlin) of Parkersburg and Anthony W. Worst (Kayla) of Cass City, MI; three grandchildren, Wyatt T. Worst, Beau N. Worst, and Abigael F. Worst; mother in law, Melanie L. Hershman of Marietta, OH; sister in law, Michelle R. Hershman of Vienna, WV.

David is preceded in death by his father in law, Michael W. Hershman; and one cousin, Charlie Hubbard.

Visitation will be conducted 3-6 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Jimmie Cox officiating. Funeral services and Masonic Services will be conducted at 6 pm following the visitation.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral is honored to serve the family.

