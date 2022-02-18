Obituary: Hutchinson, Lois Jean

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Lois Jean Hutchinson, 90 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Arbors of Marietta on February 16, 2022.

She was born in Belpre, Ohio on February 20, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Esther Gertrude Nuzum Ward.

She was a member of the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling and was the Senior Bowling League Secretary for many years. She had been a board member of the Belpre Alumni Association and worked with the Board of Election for 50 years.

She is survived by 5 grandchildren, Brian (Crystal) Hutchinson from Belpre, Jeff Hutchinson from Belpre, Becky (Bryan) Parker, Laura (Anthony) Hart, and Shawn (Jessie) Hutchinson all of Virginia. Also surviving are 9 great grandchildren, Brianna, Jaylon, Alyssa, Kad, Lilly, Addison, Peyton, Eli, and Emily, one great great grandchild, Kruz and a cousin, Jim Sweezy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Hutchinson, her parents, son, Larry Hutchinson and a sister in law, Evelyn Barker.

A Memorial Graveside service will be held on February 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Parkersburg Memorial Gardens with Pastor Paul McGuire officiating.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

