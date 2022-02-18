Advertisement

Ohio Republican Party endorses GOP incumbent Mike DeWine

The Ohio Republican Party has endorsed GOP incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election. The...
The Ohio Republican Party has endorsed GOP incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election. The endorsement came at a party meeting Friday via secret ballot.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Republican Party has endorsed GOP incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election. The endorsement came at a party meeting Friday via secret ballot.

Members of the state central committee also endorsed the other four non-judicial GOP candidates: Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Attorney General Dave Yost; Treasurer Robert Sprague; and Auditor Keith Faber.

The party’s central committee endorsed DeWine and GOP Lt. Gov. Jon Husted 36-26 via secret ballot. DeWine tweeted his thanks to the party.

The 75-year-old DeWine has faced criticism from some fellow Republicans over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
Car goes over hill on Route 50
Car goes over hill on Route 50
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges
Stacey Lynn Seevers Matheny Obit
Obituary: Matheny, Stacey Lynn Seevers
Gavel
Washington County Grand Jury announces 24 indictments

Latest News

Task Force of the Year 2021
Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force named “Task Force of the Year”
West Virginia state championships
Local high schools participate in West Virginia swimming state championships
According to the Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, and the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General...
Governor DeWine Announces 2022 Ohio State Fair
Energy assistance program deadline extension
Energy Assistance Program has extended the application date to March 18