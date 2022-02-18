Advertisement

Ohio Valley University files for chapter 7 bankruptcy

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Valley University has filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The filing was done in United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of West Virginia by the university’s attorney, Martin Sheehan.

A news release from Sheehan’s office says secured creditors have rights to collateral, but any property not claimed by those creditors can be sold off to pay other debts.

Court documents say the bankruptcy filing prevents most debt collectors from suing the university or taking other actions to recover their money or property.

As part of a chapter 7 filing, a trustee has taken over all of the university’s property. He is named in court documents as Thomas Fluharty, of Clarksburg, West Virginia.

OVU closed its doors to most students at the end of last year, just days before the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission decided to revoke its ability to confer degrees, effective June 30, 2022.

Plans were made to help students complete their educations at other schools, but a handful were allowed to return for spring semester to complete their degrees.

The news release says OVU currently has 16 students completing their degrees on campus.

There is a meeting of creditors scheduled for April 13 at 11:30 a.m. The school’s representative is required to be there for questioning.

