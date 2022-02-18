Advertisement

Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor via computer

Boyles Mugshot
Boyles Mugshot(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Carl Lee Boyles, 36, of Parkersburg, was arrested for soliciting a minor via the internet.

Boyles engaged in communications through an electronic device with a female who he believed to have been 15-years-old.

While in communication with this female, Boyles talked about engaging in sexual activities with her while also asking for nude photographs of the girl, and sending images of a nude male genitalia.

Boyles then traveled to a location in Parkersburg to meet up with the alleged 15-year-old girl and engage in sexual activities.

Boyles was arrested and taken to the Parkersburg Police Department for interviewing and processing before being transported to the Wood County Magistrate Court.

His bond has been set at $100,000, however, Boyles was not able to post bond and he was placed in the Wood County Holding Center.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
Car goes over hill on Route 50
Car goes over hill on Route 50
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges
Stacey Lynn Seevers Matheny Obit
Obituary: Matheny, Stacey Lynn Seevers
Gavel
Washington County Grand Jury announces 24 indictments

Latest News

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force named “Task Force of the Year”
West Virginia state championships
Local high schools participate in West Virginia swimming state championships
According to the Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, and the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General...
Governor DeWine Announces 2022 Ohio State Fair
Energy assistance program deadline extension
Energy Assistance Program has extended the application date to March 18