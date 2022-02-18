Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor via computer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Carl Lee Boyles, 36, of Parkersburg, was arrested for soliciting a minor via the internet.

Boyles engaged in communications through an electronic device with a female who he believed to have been 15-years-old.

While in communication with this female, Boyles talked about engaging in sexual activities with her while also asking for nude photographs of the girl, and sending images of a nude male genitalia.

Boyles then traveled to a location in Parkersburg to meet up with the alleged 15-year-old girl and engage in sexual activities.

Boyles was arrested and taken to the Parkersburg Police Department for interviewing and processing before being transported to the Wood County Magistrate Court.

His bond has been set at $100,000, however, Boyles was not able to post bond and he was placed in the Wood County Holding Center.

