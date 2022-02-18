Advertisement

Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force named “Task Force of the Year”

Task Force of the Year 2021
Task Force of the Year 2021(Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force has been dubbed “Task Force of the Year” for 2021 by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that the award was presented to Parkersburg agents at the AHIDTA Executive Board meeting in Lexington, Kentucky.

The award is presented every year from a field of 48 initiatives within the AHIDTA’s four state region.

