Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force named “Task Force of the Year”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force has been dubbed “Task Force of the Year” for 2021 by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that the award was presented to Parkersburg agents at the AHIDTA Executive Board meeting in Lexington, Kentucky.

The award is presented every year from a field of 48 initiatives within the AHIDTA’s four state region.

