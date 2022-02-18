Registration still open for safeTalk Suicide Prevention Training

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday morning at the Wood County Society, the West Virginia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a training session and according to the session’s leader, there are still spots available.

Kelli Talbott will be leading the session.

She says she was trained by safeTalk.

It will start at 9 Saturday morning and last for four hours.

safeTalk says the face-to-face workshop features “powerful presentations, audiovisuals, and skills practice.”

Talbott says that “anybody and everybody over the age of 16″ should consider attending. “It’s good for everybody because we all can save lives.”

She says that in addition to herself, there will be a “community resource” person on-hand.

She says that oftentimes, someone who attends one of these sessions will be identified as “at risk” for suicide.

That’s why having more than one trained leader in the room is important.

Talbott says anyone over the age of 16 who is interested in becoming “suicide alert” is welcome, but that registration is required.

Information and registration can be found on the Facebook page: “safeTalk Suicide Prevention Training - Parkersburg.”

