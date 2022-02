Scoreboard: February 17, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Division III Region 11 East 2 Sectional Final

Buckeye Trail - 28

Fort Frye - 65

Fort Frye advances to take on Bellaire on February 23

Parkersburg South - 54

University - 58

Williamstown - 43

St. Marys - 54

HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL

Parkersburg - 38

Cabell Midland - 74

Calhoun County - 60

Parkersburg Catholic - 72

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Old Dominion - 63

Marshall - 67

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.