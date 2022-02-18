Trial underway in W. Va. for man accused of killing young child

RIPLEY, W. Va. (AP) - Trial is underway in West Virginia for a man accused of killing his young daughter.

WCHS-TV reports Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley is charged with first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent by child abuse.

Hoskins was indicted in January 2020 after the girl died, more than a year after she was hospitalized for her injuries. Authorities have said Hoskins is accused of choking his then-6-month-old daughter, Riana, in October 2018.

Hoskins’ trial began Tuesday in Jackson County with opening statements delivered on Wednesday.

Court officials say jury deliberations are not expected until next Tuesday or Wednesday.

