The Great Bridal Event is coming to Parkersburg this weekend

Doors open at 1 PM and festivities will be over by 4 PM
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s an event made to help you get ready for your big day…the Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting The Great Bridal Event this Sunday.

It’s been around for about a decade, according to Promoter Mike Bishman.

When you walk-in, expect to meet any professional under the sun who works with weddings. This includes florists, DJ’s, bakers, and more.

Bishman said it’s all about getting an up close and personal look at the product you’re thinking of adding to your wedding plan.

“It’s a lot further than going online. So you get to meet the person that’s making your flower, you get to touch the flowers, you get to taste that cake you’ve been seeing online...,” he explained.

All tickets will be sold at the door for $10. Bishman said there are 500 open spots.

Doors open at 1 PM and festivities will be over by 4 PM.

