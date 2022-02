MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Hannah Lovejoy out of Marietta high school has officially signed with the University of Central Florida.

She will now be rowing for the Knights of UCF while also studying to be a nurse.

Hannah looked at lots of different schools, but fell in love with UCF and knew that was where she wanted to continue her academic and athletic career.

