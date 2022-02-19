Advertisement

Historic church holds meeting today for upcoming restoration process

Historical church seeking renovations
Historical church seeking renovations(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Logan Memorial United Methodist Church held a meeting today for the restoration of the church.

Director of Special Initiatives for Partners for Sacred Places, Joshua Costano, says that he believes it is important for the community to understand the history that took place within the church walls.

“There are fewer and fewer each year. Churches tied to the first generation of freed people and that is a really important legacy. So Logan is one of those rare churches tied to the first generation after the Civil War of freed people,” said Costano.

Pastor of the church, Gene Full, says when he became a member of the church he thought immediately it was important to keep the church around in the community and didn’t want to see it be torn down.

“The church has a big history here in the community and it’s very important to realize how the church has progressed from before freedom to where it is now,” Full said.

The church is still seeking further donations and helping hands that will contribute to the upcoming renovations.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car goes over hill on Route 50
Car goes over hill on Route 50
Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley is charged with first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent...
Trial underway in W. Va. for man accused of killing young child
Boyles Mugshot
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor via computer
Raychel Parsons Nedeff Obit
Obituary: Nedeff, Raychel Parsons
Gavel
Washington County Grand Jury announces 24 indictments

Latest News

Pokemon party at Parkersburg Wood County library
Pokemon party held at the Parkersburg Wood County library
Doors open at 1 PM and festivities will be over by 4 PM
The Great Bridal Event is coming to Parkersburg this weekend
The high waters the school district was concerned about were apparent at River View Park.
Inclement weather challenges local school district
Wood Co. Board of Education approves Universal Playgrounds Plan
Wood Co. Board of Education approves Universal Playgrounds Plan