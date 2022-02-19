Historic church holds meeting today for upcoming restoration process

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Logan Memorial United Methodist Church held a meeting today for the restoration of the church.

Director of Special Initiatives for Partners for Sacred Places, Joshua Costano, says that he believes it is important for the community to understand the history that took place within the church walls.

“There are fewer and fewer each year. Churches tied to the first generation of freed people and that is a really important legacy. So Logan is one of those rare churches tied to the first generation after the Civil War of freed people,” said Costano.

Pastor of the church, Gene Full, says when he became a member of the church he thought immediately it was important to keep the church around in the community and didn’t want to see it be torn down.

“The church has a big history here in the community and it’s very important to realize how the church has progressed from before freedom to where it is now,” Full said.

The church is still seeking further donations and helping hands that will contribute to the upcoming renovations.

