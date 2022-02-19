Inclement weather challenges local school district

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Inclement weather’s presented multiple challenges to the Fort Frye Local School District Friday.

Due to high water, Fort Frye schools were dismissed early. The superintendent, Stephanie Starcher, said this is due to concerns over high water and how that could impact kids getting home.

Starcher said there’s been flooding at the softball field too. Also staff moved items from a storage building by the football stadium in fear of flooding.

On top of that, Salem Liberty Elementary School dealt with power issues because of the weather, which sent kids home early.

The high water was apparent in the nearby area of River View Park. One local said his friend’s basement was flooded up to their ankles in the morning and that it’s probably gotten worse because of how the water was rising.

“Hopefully it starts going down soon because, you know, they got a lot of stuff down there,” he said.

Areas around Duck Creek, the Muskingum River, the Little Muskingum River, and Middle Island Creek have already experienced flooding from the recent rainfall.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.