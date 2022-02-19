Parkersburg South wins 2022 W.V.S.S.A.C. Swim Meet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots boy’s swim team claimed the top spot at the state swim meet held at Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown.

The Patriots were atop the leaderboard with 134 points. The next closest team was Bridgeport with 124 points.

Parkersburg South finished second as a team in the 200 yard Medley Relay, as well as the 200 yard Freestyle Relay.

The Parkersburg Big Reds finished seventh in the standings with 82 points.

In the girl’s meet, Parkersburg South finished 11th in the standings with 39 points, while the Parkersburg Big Reds finished 18th with 18 points.

