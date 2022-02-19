Pokemon party held at the Parkersburg Wood County library

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today a Pokemon party was held at the Parkersburg Wood County library on Emerson Ave. for children in the community.

The party was held to bring in a younger demographic of readers to the library. Employees say that the winter season is the libraries slower months so they thought it was important to find events to bring in more readers.

Children’s librarian, Charley Jacobsen, says she was very happy to see the success of the event.

“Here at the library we are passionate about getting to know our community and engaging with the kids. Like I said to get them excited about reading and learning and having so many kids come in today, over 50 plus their parents this morning and more throughout the day it’s just been great to get them here at the library,” said Jacobsen.

To find out about more upcoming library events you can check the newsletter at parkwoodlib.com.

