Wood Co. Board of Education approves Universal Playgrounds Plan

WTAP News @ 5- Universal playgrounds
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - School playgrounds in Wood County are about to get a major accessibility revamp thanks to the passage of the “Universal Playgrounds Plan.”

“We’ve had a committee of parents, teachers, administrators working on the equipment that has been selected to be installed,” says assistant superintendent, Christie Willis.

The plan calls for new features on the playgrounds. Like new slides, swings, panels, with surfaces that are easier for students with mobility issues to move on.

The additions to playgrounds like these are not just with those with disabilities. But for all children at recess.

“They’re now able to do the same things at recess that everybody else can do,” says Blennerhassett Elementary multicategorical special education teacher, Sarah Weaver. “And they can join in with their peers and play games and not have to be limited.”

School officials say recess isn’t just about giving students a break, it can also help them get good grades and develop socially.

“Play is extremely important in child development,” says Willis. “So, with having the universal playground and having all of the students playing together and having access to the equipment it allows for that social and emotional development in all of our students.”

These accessible additions are coming to the playgrounds at Blennerhassett Elementary, Gihon Elementary and Jefferson Elementary Center this summer.

“Everybody wants friends. All kids, all adults. We all look for those and love to have our social interactions with our friends,” says Weaver. “And, so now, this gives kids a chance to develop those peer relationships and make friends and have that time of just being a kid.”

And that’s only phase one of the plan.

“We eventually will put this in all of our elementary schools,” says Willis. “And all of our students will have universal playground access.”

The plan will cost roughly $600 thousand, and funds will come from Wood County Schools’ excess levy.

The three schools in phase one will each contribute $14 thousand to their playgrounds.

