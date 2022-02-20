Advertisement

A cleaner community starts today

Members of the Parkersburg community gather for Sunday cleanup
Members of the Parkersburg community gather for Sunday cleanup(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today members of the community stopped by to help clean up an empty, dirty lot.

Before the cleanup started the lot was full of used tires, abandoned boats and a large amount of trash that had been dumped.

Although they started today the lot was so full of trash they have to split it into two clean up sessions.

Community organizer, Reed Byers, says he feels that keeping his community is part of his duty as a community member.

“...but the work itself I feel like is a duty. It’s kind of our responsibility as a community to keep it clean. So having the opportunity to pitch in is humbling,” said Byers.

For more information on how you can help keep your community and the future clean up locations you can follow Reed Byers on Facebook.

