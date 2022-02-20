Advertisement

Frontier cruises past Shadyside

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Frontier Cougars defeated the Shadyside Tigers in a high school girl’s basketball playoff matchup.

The Tigers held the lead over Frontier for a majority of the first quarter, but the Cougars were able to fight back and take a big lead into halftime.

The second half was all Cougars and they ended up winning the game 67-40.

Morgan Haught led the game with 23 points and Kara Ramsey had 17.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyles Mugshot
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor via computer
Raychel Parsons Nedeff Obit
Obituary: Nedeff, Raychel Parsons
Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley is charged with first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent...
Trial underway in W. Va. for man accused of killing young child
The high waters the school district was concerned about were apparent at River View Park.
Inclement weather challenges local school district
David Sean Worst Obit
Obituary: Worst, David Sean

Latest News

The Parkersburg South Patriots win the boy's WVSSAC swim meet
Parkersburg South wins 2022 W.V.S.S.A.C. Swim Meet
Hannah Lovejoy signs with UCF
Hannah Lovejoy signs with UCF
Brielle Newland looks to become state champ
Brielle Newland looks to become Girl’s Wrestling State Champion
Scores from February 17
Scoreboard: February 17, 2022