Frontier cruises past Shadyside

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Frontier Cougars defeated the Shadyside Tigers in a high school girl’s basketball playoff matchup.

The Tigers held the lead over Frontier for a majority of the first quarter, but the Cougars were able to fight back and take a big lead into halftime.

The second half was all Cougars and they ended up winning the game 67-40.

Morgan Haught led the game with 23 points and Kara Ramsey had 17.

