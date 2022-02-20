Frontier cruises past Shadyside
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) -
The Frontier Cougars defeated the Shadyside Tigers in a high school girl’s basketball playoff matchup.
The Tigers held the lead over Frontier for a majority of the first quarter, but the Cougars were able to fight back and take a big lead into halftime.
The second half was all Cougars and they ended up winning the game 67-40.
Morgan Haught led the game with 23 points and Kara Ramsey had 17.
