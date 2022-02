PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots rolled past the Linsly Cadets in high school boy’s basketball action.

The Patriots had a strong first half and then continued to be dominant the rest of the game, beating the Cadets 92-66.

Cyrus Traugh led the way with 22 points and Ashton Mooney had 20 in the win for the Patriots.

