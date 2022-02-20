Recent flood warnings brings reinforcements to flood wall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flood warnings in the area the Parkersburg flood wall has seen reinforcements to the entrance.

Point Park has been closed for weeks now due to the rising caution of possible flooding.

The wall was built in order to keep many homes, businesses and residents as safe as possible from the rising waters.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce gives his explanation for the reasoning of the flood wall being put in Parkersburg.

“The flood wall was built to protect and allow for construction in the flood point. The hospital is in the flood point all the government buildings are in the flood point, there are schools in the flood point, there are thousands of residents who live in the flood point,” Joyce said.

Joyce also says he believes the wall has done a great job in keeping everyone safe and he thinks it is better to be proactive about the flooding.

