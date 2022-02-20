Warren beats Unioto in second playoff game
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio. (WTAP) -
The Warren Lady Warriors won their second playoff game in Division II, Section Southeast 2 against Unioto.
The game was held in Chillicothe and Warren was dominant for much of the game as the higher ranking three seed.
They took a 13-3 lead into the second quarter and never looked back, winning the game 52-23 over Unioto.
Alex Frazee led the game with 18 points.
Warren will look to win their section next week against #2 Fairfield Union back in Chillicothe.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.