Warren beats Unioto in second playoff game

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors won their second playoff game in Division II, Section Southeast 2 against Unioto.

The game was held in Chillicothe and Warren was dominant for much of the game as the higher ranking three seed.

They took a 13-3 lead into the second quarter and never looked back, winning the game 52-23 over Unioto.

Alex Frazee led the game with 18 points.

Warren will look to win their section next week against #2 Fairfield Union back in Chillicothe.

