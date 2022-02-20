Advertisement

Waterford advances to sectional championship with win over Peebles

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIKETON, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Waterford Lady Wildcats defeated Peebles 50-35 in the semi-final game for Division IV, Section Southeast 2.

Waterford and Peebles exchanged scores throughout the first quarter, but Waterford was able to take the lead.

The Wildcats held a ten point lead at halftime and were able to hold strong in the second half to advance to the section finals.

They will take on Notre Dame high school on Friday night in Piketon.

