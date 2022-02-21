4 WVU Mountaineer mascot candidates to compete in finals
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - Four finalists have been selected for the chance to become West Virginia University’s next Mountaineer mascot.
The finalists will participate in a cheer-off competition Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown during the men’s basketball game against Texas.
A selection committee will announce the winner during the game against TCU on March 5. The new mascot will serve for one year.
The finalists are Logan Moore, a graduate student from Winchester, Virginia; Aiden Priest, a sophomore from Baldwinsville, New York; Mary Roush, a freshman from Mason; and Gunnar Webb, a junior from Bridgeport.
The winner will replace mascot Colson Glover.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.