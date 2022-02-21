Advertisement

4 WVU Mountaineer mascot candidates to compete in finals

The 2022 Mountaineer Mascot finalists are Logan Moore, Aiden Priests, Mary Roush and Gunnar...
The 2022 Mountaineer Mascot finalists are Logan Moore, Aiden Priests, Mary Roush and Gunnar Webb. The four will compete in a cheer-off Saturday (Feb. 26) at the men's basketball game vs. Texas at 2 p.m. in the WVU Coliseum.((WVU Photo/Matt Sunday))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - Four finalists have been selected for the chance to become West Virginia University’s next Mountaineer mascot.

The finalists will participate in a cheer-off competition Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown during the men’s basketball game against Texas.

A selection committee will announce the winner during the game against TCU on March 5. The new mascot will serve for one year.

The finalists are Logan Moore, a graduate student from Winchester, Virginia; Aiden Priest, a sophomore from Baldwinsville, New York; Mary Roush, a freshman from Mason; and Gunnar Webb, a junior from Bridgeport.

The winner will replace mascot Colson Glover.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg flood wall being reinforced
Recent flood warnings bring reinforcements to flood wall
Raychel Parsons Nedeff Obit
Obituary: Nedeff, Raychel Parsons
Historical church seeking renovations
Historic church holds meeting today for upcoming restoration process
Members of the Parkersburg community gather for Sunday cleanup
A cleaner community starts today
David Sean Worst Obit
Obituary: Worst, David Sean

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Earlier in the week, East Hardy High School English teacher Michelle Wolfe became the first...
2nd W. Va. teacher receives Milken Educator Award, cash prize
Members of the Parkersburg community gather for Sunday cleanup
A cleaner community starts today