4 WVU Mountaineer mascot candidates to compete in finals

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - Four finalists have been selected for the chance to become West Virginia University’s next Mountaineer mascot.

The finalists will participate in a cheer-off competition Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown during the men’s basketball game against Texas.

A selection committee will announce the winner during the game against TCU on March 5. The new mascot will serve for one year.

The finalists are Logan Moore, a graduate student from Winchester, Virginia; Aiden Priest, a sophomore from Baldwinsville, New York; Mary Roush, a freshman from Mason; and Gunnar Webb, a junior from Bridgeport.

The winner will replace mascot Colson Glover.

