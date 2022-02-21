Advertisement

Governor Justice gives $187,500 to Wood County

WTAP News @ 5- Mountwood receives grants
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mountwood Park ATV Trails has received a $187,500 grant for the design and construction of a 10 mile ATV course.

This grant was just a small portion of the $8.3 million that Governor Justice spread across the state of West Virginia.

With the new trails County Commission President Blair Couch says he hopes it will bring people to the MOV.

“With the additional miles or trails we know that more people will come to check them out, ride them and hopefully spend a weekend here in the MID Ohio Valley. We know that the added amenities is something that will bring people,” said Couch.

There is no exact timetable for the time it will take to complete the 10 mile stretch.

