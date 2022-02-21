Advertisement

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Gray News staff and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE/Gray News) - Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win has been invalidated “and all purse money forfeited,” according to Monday’s ruling by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The horse was disqualified for a positive drug test, and Bob Baffert, the horse’s trainer, is suspended 90 days and fined $7,500.

Mandaloun will be declared the official winner of the Kentucky Derby 147 if the ruling is upheld, giving trainer Brad Cox his first race victory.

The Prontico colt Medina Spirit won Baffert his record seventh Kentucky Derby on May 1, WAVE reported.

Eight days later, the trainer announced the horse has tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day, in a post-Derby drug test.

In June, Baffert was suspended from racing horses at Churchill Downs for two years.

Baffert contended Medina Spirit was given betamethasone as an ointment for a skin rash after his veterinarian recommended it; the use of the drug as an ointment, according to his lawyers, does not violate the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s rules. Betamethasone as an injection is against KHRC regulations.

In December, the horse suffered a heart attack and “died immediately” on the main track at Santa Anita Park in California after a workout.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg flood wall being reinforced
Recent flood warnings bring reinforcements to flood wall
Raychel Parsons Nedeff Obit
Obituary: Nedeff, Raychel Parsons
Historical church seeking renovations
Historic church holds meeting today for upcoming restoration process
Members of the Parkersburg community gather for Sunday cleanup
A cleaner community starts today
David Sean Worst Obit
Obituary: Worst, David Sean

Latest News

In this Dec. 2020, photo provided by Mary Risling, missing woman Emmilee Risling is seen...
Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Amid war fears, Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Officer says when he saw Floyd’s face: `He didn’t look good’