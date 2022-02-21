Advertisement

Obituary: Archer, Keith Blaine

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Keith Blaine Archer Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDYVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Keith Blaine Archer, 70, of Sandyville, WV, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2022, in Morgantown, WV.

He was born December 8, 1951, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Jack A. Archer and Dorothy West Archer.

Keith graduated from Wirt County High School Class of 1970. Keith worked at FMC Viscose, Misty Manufacturing, Ripley Apparel, SDR Plastics and Donna Marie’s in Ripley. He began work at Coldwater Creek when they started in Parkersburg and retired in 2014. He retired again from the Jackson County Commission on Aging in 2021.

Over the years one of his greatest joys was coaching and supporting his sons in the sports and enjoying the many friends he made through them. He liked to work on cars, ride motorcycle and spend time with family and friends swapping stories, most of all, he loved being with his grandchildren.

Keith is survived by his wife of 48 years Donna Canary Archer, his sons Gregory Archer of Sandyville and Brian (Christy) Archer of Mineral Wells; brothers Jim (Roxanne) Archer and Phil (Judy) Archer of Sandyville, Gene (Marsha) Archer of Hayesville, KS and Paul (Holly) Archer of Barkeyville, PA; twin sister Karen (Pierce) Martin of Elizabeth and sister Roseanne (Rob) Griffith of Sandyville; and the joys of his life, grandchildren, Gabriel Fraley, Kamie Archer, Madison Archer and Mia Archer. He also treasured his many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Sandyville Senior Center in Sandyville, WV. with Seldon Angus officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Commission on Aging.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg flood wall being reinforced
Recent flood warnings bring reinforcements to flood wall
Raychel Parsons Nedeff Obit
Obituary: Nedeff, Raychel Parsons
Historical church seeking renovations
Historic church holds meeting today for upcoming restoration process
Members of the Parkersburg community gather for Sunday cleanup
A cleaner community starts today
David Sean Worst Obit
Obituary: Worst, David Sean

Latest News

Paula Jean Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Paula Jean
Seth Anthony Windland Obit
Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony
Betty Tuell Obit
Obituary: Tuell, Betty
Nicholas Alexander Rymer Obit
Obituary: Rymer, Nicholas Alexander