Obituary: Archer, Keith Blaine

SANDYVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Keith Blaine Archer, 70, of Sandyville, WV, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2022, in Morgantown, WV.

He was born December 8, 1951, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Jack A. Archer and Dorothy West Archer.

Keith graduated from Wirt County High School Class of 1970. Keith worked at FMC Viscose, Misty Manufacturing, Ripley Apparel, SDR Plastics and Donna Marie’s in Ripley. He began work at Coldwater Creek when they started in Parkersburg and retired in 2014. He retired again from the Jackson County Commission on Aging in 2021.

Over the years one of his greatest joys was coaching and supporting his sons in the sports and enjoying the many friends he made through them. He liked to work on cars, ride motorcycle and spend time with family and friends swapping stories, most of all, he loved being with his grandchildren.

Keith is survived by his wife of 48 years Donna Canary Archer, his sons Gregory Archer of Sandyville and Brian (Christy) Archer of Mineral Wells; brothers Jim (Roxanne) Archer and Phil (Judy) Archer of Sandyville, Gene (Marsha) Archer of Hayesville, KS and Paul (Holly) Archer of Barkeyville, PA; twin sister Karen (Pierce) Martin of Elizabeth and sister Roseanne (Rob) Griffith of Sandyville; and the joys of his life, grandchildren, Gabriel Fraley, Kamie Archer, Madison Archer and Mia Archer. He also treasured his many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Sandyville Senior Center in Sandyville, WV. with Seldon Angus officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Commission on Aging.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

