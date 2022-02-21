Obituary: Burkhart, Donald Andrew

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Donald Andrew Burkhart, 94, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on January 5, 1928 in Powhatan Point, OH to the late Grover and Lena Carpenter Burkhart.

Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Fireman First Class. After his military duties he worked as a truck driver and later worked at road construction as an equipment operator for Shelly & Sands. He was a member of the 6th & Washington Streets. Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon and an elder and the Harmar Hill Church of Christ, where he served as deacon. He had also attended the Church of Christ in Wingett Run where he occasionally shared preaching duties with his friend and brother, Bob Sprout. Don loved the Lord’s church, sharing time with his family and friends and woodworking. He was a true husband, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a steadfast friend and mentor, being what is understood in the definition of a Christian.

He is survived by three sons, Andy (Trish), Denny (Lisa) and Adam Burkhart; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 2 siblings, Beth Arman and Glen Burkhart (Carol).In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Dixie Lea Burkhart; a son, Jonathan and 5 siblings.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lancaster House, 1417 Lancaster St., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

