Obituary: Coury, Pete J.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Pete J. Coury, a member of the Greatest Generation, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the age of 101.

He is survived by his wife of 80 years, Ruth Coury; his three children (Gary Coury of Cincinnati, OH, Shelia Park of Parkersburg, WV, and Brad Coury of Atlanta, GA), three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two remaining siblings, Ann Ellem and Joe Coury, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Pete was born in Marietta, OH on November 29, 1920. A first generation American, the fourth child of nine, born to Nave and Annie Coury, he spent his formative years in Clarksburg, WV. At the age of 10, he and his older brother, Asad would buy 20 newspapers from the Clarksburg Telegram for one cent each and sell them for two cents. Pete would stand on the street corner attempting to sell half of the papers and Asad took the other half and walked around the block. When he returned, all of his papers were sold and Pete was still in possession of most of his papers. With profit on each paper at one cent, Pete quickly realized there had to be a better way to earn money.

At the age of 12, while still engaged in the newspaper business with his brother, a customer offered Pete a job setting pins at a bowling alley where he could make 3.5 cents per lane, per game. This significantly improved his financial situation. On one occasion, Pete set pins for 101 games yielding $3.53, the highest earnings on a single day. In addition to making more money, working at the bowling alley was the beginning of a lifelong love of bowling.

Pete was invited by his brother, Asad, who won a trip for two through newspaper sales, to see a major league baseball game in Pittsburgh. The two witnessed Babe Ruth hit three home runs against the Pirates, which would turn out to be the last home runs of his career. It was at Forbes Field on May 25,1935.

In high school, Pete was a star basketball player for Roosevelt-Wilson HS where he was selected as a member of the 1st team in the Region. He was also a member of the football team and he dreamed of attending college. Attending college, however, was not financially possible and so he entered the workforce. Eighteen months later, he met Ruth McGIumphy, the girl of his dreams. Four months later, after her high school graduation, they eloped to Oakland, MD and were married on May 31,1941. Less than seven months later the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of his future.

With our country at war and a son on the way, Pete enlisted in the Coast Guard. After Gary’s birth, Pete served stateside until his ship, LST 790, was complete. (LSTs were naval vessels designed to transport and deploy military troops, vehicles and supplies.) Launched in Pittsburgh, PA, Pete and crew traveled down the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers to the Gulf of Mexico. His LST was then outfitted with heavier armament before departing to the Pacific theater. They trained in route to Hawaii, arriving in Pearl Harbor on December 7,1944 where his LST loaded troops and equipment for the invasion of Iwo Jima. Arriving at Iwo Jima in February 1945, his LST was attacked on two separate occasions by Japanese planes. His crew shot down two Kamikaze (suicide) planes and assisted in bringing down two more. His LST sustained damage during the invasion and made repairs in Leyte, Philippines on its way to the next invasion stop, Okinawa. Arriving in Okinawa on April 1,1945, his LST was under daily attacks from the air and the ship suffered damage to the bottom while unloading at the reef at White Beach No. 1. From there he and the crew returned to Pearl Harbor and San Francisco for repairs before shipping off to several other locations en route to Tokyo Bay, arriving September 15,1945. His LST performed various operational tasks and returned to Pearl Harbor January 14, 1946. His LST was awarded two battle stars for service during WW II.

As with most military service personnel returning from a war zone, Pete returned a changed man. By December of that year, he was the proud father of his only daughter, Shelia. He started a gas station business in Clarksburg but was forced to close it when the landlord sold the property to a new owner.

His parents had relocated to Parkersburg and his mother and brother, Eli, had a restaurant business at the corner of 7th & Green Street. In 1947, Pete moved his young family to Parkersburg and joined in the business, later buying out his mother and brother’s interest. He ran the “Green Front” for the next 18 years. Ruth had worked as a hairstylist for several years and the couple decided that he would close the “Green Front” and she would open her own hair salon, the “Silhouette”, while Pete made a career change.

At the young age of 45, he became a brick mason and worked steadily for the next 20 years. During his retirement years, Pete concentrated on family and his other passion, bowling. From his early years as a pinsetter to his induction into the West Virginia Bowlers Hall of Fame, he loved the sport. He was an accomplished bowler and bowled in as many as four leagues a week until the age of 99.

“Our Heavenly Bowler”

When you hear the crack and the rolling thunder,

Do not for a minute, fear, fret or even wonder.

For the heavenly league is now in full swing,

With the addition of Pete, our beloved Strike King!

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Cartwright and Candy Bailey, RN at WV Medicine Cornerstone; Wood County Senior Citizens; Amedisys Hospice and staff; EMS personnel and First Responders.

Thanks to the Emerson and Pike Street Lanes’ league members who through the years provided friendship and enjoyment, especially Shirley at Pike Street Lanes.

A very special thanks to Norma & Tom Caudill and Ray Reynolds.

These neighbors diligently and selflessly helped our parents as if they were their own.

Also, thanks to caregivers Linda Starcher, Kathy Daggett, Carol Riel and Tonya Taylor.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date.

In-lieu-of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.