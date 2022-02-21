Obituary: Crislip, Roger D.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger D. Crislip, 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away February 19, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 5, 1937 in Roane County, WV, a son of the late Rockford Dale Crislip and Mabel Justine Rogers Crislip.

Roger retired with G.E. Plastics after 31 years of service. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by two daughters, Christine Crislip and Stephanie Hardman (Eric); son, Steven Crislip (Sandra Beaver); brother, Arden Crislip; six grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy, Brandon Hardman, Cade, Piper and Vada Crislip; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Crislip.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris G. Strampfer Crislip; sister, Marcella Crislip; and brother, James Crislip.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Crislip family.

