Obituary: Cunningham, Thelma Jane

Thelma Jane Cunningham Obit
Thelma Jane Cunningham Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thelma Jane Cunningham, 80 of Parkersburg, passed away February 6, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  She was born October 30, 1941 in Braxton County, WV, a daughter of the late John Quincy and Eva Mae McElwain Crawford.

She was a caregiver by career but it was also her God given calling. Taking care of people was something that become her. When our table got too full, she would enlarge the table and extend the welcome. She had a way about her that no one left her presence feeling unnoticed, hungry, unloved, or in need.

For years summer time would be full of her wearing her apron while serving meals at Singing Hills youth/family camp. She spent hours making menus and shopping in preparation for those events. It was nothing unusual for her to remember specific favorites of campers from years gone by. The common thread was that she knew how to really make people know they were deeply loved.

I had the advantage of surprising my parents later in life. It gave me a more seasoned perspective of how to care for people like she did. Because of this, I will always cherish the legacy she left in me.

Her love for Christ was a reflection of everything she chose to invest in others.

Surviving are three children:  Carla Arnall (Jason) of Joplin, MO.  Her grandchildren, Aldric Jase Arnall and Dinah Joy Arnall both of Joplin, MO. John Piersol of Parkersburg, WV. Estranged adopted daughter, Jeana Null (Denzil) and family of Davisville, WV.

In following Thelma’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.  She will be cremated and her remains laid to rest at a later date.

