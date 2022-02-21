Obituary: Hearn, Mary Lou Morris

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Lou Morris Hearn, 93 of Vincent, Ohio died on February 19, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Marietta, Ohio on April 14, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Delbert C. and Faye Foreman Morris.

Mary Lou enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards, working with flowers and enjoying her grandchildren. She attended Barlow Presbyterian Church and the Lighthouse Baptist Church. She had been a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Survivors include a son, Clyde W. Jr. (Linda) Hearn, Sherry L. (Jerry) Maddox, grandchildren, Travis W. (Charla) Hearn, Trevor J. Hearn, Tracy (Joe) Carter, Brandi (Joe) Webed, Chip (Cristina) Knight, Brett (Liz) Knight, 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 75 years, Clyde W. Hearn, a daughter Patti B. Knight, and a brother, Donald G. Morris.

The family will be having private services at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Interment will be at the Barlow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Barlow Fire Department, P.O. Box 121. Barlow, Ohio 45712.

