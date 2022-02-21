Obituary: Morrison, William D. (Bud)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - William D. (Bud) Morrison, 84, passed away February 18, 2022.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 19, 1937. He was the son of Henry Milton Morrison and Edith Mae Carpenter Morrison.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sally Jo, and son-in-law, Jeffrey Chad Hale.

He was employed at Marbon Chemicals in December 1958 and retired as a color specialist from GE Plastics in July 1997.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Grant Morrison, of Belpre and their little princess, Lacey; son, Mitch Morrison (Jill) of Alabama; daughters, Marci Hale of Mineral Wells, Missi Carpenter and Mindi Freshour, of Belpre; grandchildren, Mandi Phillips (Jonathan) of Rockport, Ashley Bonnette (Tyson) of Little Hocking; Sam Freshour (Tia) of Rockport; Emily Hale of Mineral Wells; Nathan Morrison (Alana) of Alabama; Brodi Carpenter (Tyler) of Washington; Chase Freshour (Jaylyne) of Morgantown; great grandchildren, Bralynn, Ashlynn, Dillynn, Joslynn and Kolter Bonnette; Teagan Peters and Zoey Freshour; Baylee Hale and, coming in May, Mitchell T. Morrison.

He was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. He and Betty were members of the Oldies 4 Wheeler Club and delivered for Meals on Wheels.

Bud moved his family to a farm in Rockport where he built a horse-boarding business, and raised and showed Quarter Horses. He loved spending time with his family more than anything, especially watching his grandchildren participate in various sporting events.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and is dearly missed by his family.

Leavitt Funeral Services will provide a private service and, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Fairlawn Baptist Church, 215 Fairlawn Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.