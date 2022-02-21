Obituary: Revels, Dora Jean McCune

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dora Jean McCune Revels, 77, of Marietta, OH passed away at 8:37 AM on Sunday morning, February 20, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on January 12, 1945 in Lower Paw Paw, OH. She was the daughter of the late John McCune and Armelia Jarrett McCune.

She was a graduate of Skyvue High School. She had worked for Vogue Swift Laundry, Nelson Drug Store and Broughton Restaurant. She was a member of Church of Christ. She enjoyed long car rides, Sunday dinners with family, visiting her niece’s farm, playing with the baby goats and she especially loved her furbaby, Miss Annie.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Susan (Paul) Brown of Cincinnati; three sisters, Pauline Harmon, Elaine (Carroll) Coy, Alice (Jim) Schafer and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Tryon; her husband, Dave Revels; three sisters, Betty Shankland, Beulah Needs and Grace Revels; two brothers, Donald McCune, Edward McCune and three brothers-in-law, Raymond Harmon, Robert Shankland, Hank Needs and a sister-in-law, Brenda McCune.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care for this care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with burial to follow in Dalzell Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fresenius Kidney Care, 16 Acme St., Marietta, OH 45750 or to Hadley Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses, c/o 500 Fifth St., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

