Obituary: Riddle, Keith Allan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Keith Allan Riddle age 62, of Parkersburg WV departed this life Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. Keith was born December 16, 1959, at Parkersburg, WV the son of the late William “Bill” and Mona Ross Riddle.

Keith was a graduate of the former Pennsboro High School with the class of 1978. He had been employed by Century Aluminum, Ravenswood, WV. Keith enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping and hunting but had a passion for racing both stock cars and motocross at many local tracks and competitions. He was an avid fan of the WVU Mountaineers and his favorite NFL team was the Raiders.

Keith is survived by his wife Brenda Riddle, Parkersburg, WV; one daughter, Julia Strakal, two grand-daughters, Olivia and Nora Strakal; his niece Christina Varga and nephew Steve Riddle and special niece and nephew Roger Davis Jr. and Stacey Croft.

In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by one brother David Riddle.

McCullough Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV is honored to assist the family with cremation services and burial in the Mount Harmony Cemetery, Pennsboro, WV. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

