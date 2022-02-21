Advertisement

Obituary: Rymer, Nicholas Alexander

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Nicholas Alexander Rymer, 46, of Parkersburg passed away February 14th, 2022. He was born September 12, 1975, in Marietta, OH, a son to John L. Rymer and Joanne C. Tucker (Berg).

Nick was a man with a big heart and love for his family. He enjoyed traveling, golf, and playing guitar.

Nick is survived by his wife Danielle; son Alex Rymer; daughter Lily Rymer; stepchildren Hunter Kuhn and Abigayle Kuhn; siblings Robert Rymer (Chelsie), Ashley Tucker, Andrew Tucker, Adam Rymer, and Carrie Rymer; and step-mother Cheryl Rymer.

He is preceded in death by his step-father Ron Tucker and his uncle John Berg.

A memorial service for Nick will be held Saturday, February 26, at the Leavitt Family Center on 620 Avery Street, directly across the street from the Funeral Home.

A lunch and visitation time will be held from 11-1pm, with a memorial service beginning at 1pm.

Memorial donations in memory of Nick’s life can be made to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038″I will hold you in my heart, until I hold you in heaven.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

