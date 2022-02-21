Advertisement

Obituary: Shepard, Alberta “Birdie”

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alberta “Birdie” Shepard, 61, of Parkersburg, WV passed away February 16, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Birdie was born September 26, 1960 in Wood County, WV, the eldest daughter of Albert and Maxine Roach.

Birdie was baptized at Calvery Memorial Church and was a member of the Old Town Band of Shawnee Descendants. She had worked as a homemaker, at Seddon’s Restaurant on U.S. 50, and in housekeeping at Pressley Ridge Wood County. She enjoyed camping, crafts, and spending time with her sons and grandchildren.

Birdie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Butch Shepard of Parkersburg, WV, sons, Joshua Shepard of Parkersburg, WV, Aaron Shepard (Kayla) of Hamilton, GA, Justin Shepard (Lori) of Mineral Wells, and Kyle Shepard (Alisha) of Sawyer, ND, 4 grandsons and 3 granddaughters, mother Maxine Roach of Coolville, OH, two brothers and two sisters.

She is preceded in death by her father Albert Roach, one brother Kenna Roach, and one grandchild.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time with the Rev. Paul Bennett and Chaplin Harvey Ray officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

