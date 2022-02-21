Advertisement

Obituary: Smithberger, Carolyn Lou

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Carolyn Lou Smithberger, 86, of Newport, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at her home.

Carolyn was born September 26, 1935, in Marietta, to Walter and Ethel Reynolds.

She enjoyed cooking and feeding anyone that came through her door and was known for her homemade noodles and sweet tea. 

She welcomed all into her home with open arms and a warm kitchen. 

Her family cherishes the memories of Sunday family gatherings.  Carolyn’s greatest love was her family, and she especially adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.  She also enjoyed gardening, fishing and watching the birds at her birdfeeders.    

On April 27, 1956, she married the love of her life, Ronald E. Smithberger and they were married for 60 years before his death in 2016. 

She is survived by her children; Ronnie (Tina) Smithberger, Chris (Ruth) Smithberger, Joyce (Keelan) McLeish, and Jennie Smithberger. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and sister Alma Martin.      

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son; William L. Smithberger; brothers, Walter “Pete” Reynolds, Harry “Sonny” Reynolds; and sisters, Helen Turner and Irma Walker.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, Ohio. 

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. 

Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

