Obituary: Sutton, Ruby Mae

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruby Mae Sutton, 82, of Waverly, WV passed away February 19, 2022 at her residence.

She was born November 25, 1939 in Creston, WV a daughter of the late Edward Grim and Delma Pepper Grim. She was a homemaker, an avid reader who enjoyed John Wayne movies. She was member of the Order of Eastern Star, Williamstown Chapter and a great supporter and fundraiser for all Veterans.

She is survived by one daughter, Teri Waters-Mills (Stuart) of Chester, VA; two sons, Chuck Waters (Julie) and Joshua Sutton (Amber) both of Waverly; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; one sister, Betty Bish of Parkersburg; one brother, Teddy Grim of Erie, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by three children, Willie Griffith, Sherry Lynn Griffith and Harry Ray Griffith; two sisters, Wanda and Nancy; one brother, Larry; and one grandchild, Tyler Waters.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Sutton family

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

