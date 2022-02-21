Advertisement

Obituary: Sutton, Ruby Mae

Ruby Mae Sutton Obit
Ruby Mae Sutton Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruby Mae Sutton, 82, of Waverly, WV passed away February 19, 2022 at her residence.

She was born November 25, 1939 in Creston, WV a daughter of the late Edward Grim and Delma Pepper Grim. She was a homemaker, an avid reader who enjoyed John Wayne movies. She was member of the Order of Eastern Star, Williamstown Chapter and a great supporter and fundraiser for all Veterans.

She is survived by one daughter, Teri Waters-Mills (Stuart) of Chester, VA; two sons, Chuck Waters (Julie) and Joshua Sutton (Amber) both of Waverly; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; one sister, Betty Bish of Parkersburg; one brother, Teddy Grim of Erie, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by three children, Willie Griffith, Sherry Lynn Griffith and Harry Ray Griffith; two sisters, Wanda and Nancy; one brother, Larry; and one grandchild, Tyler Waters.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Sutton family

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg flood wall being reinforced
Recent flood warnings bring reinforcements to flood wall
Raychel Parsons Nedeff Obit
Obituary: Nedeff, Raychel Parsons
Historical church seeking renovations
Historic church holds meeting today for upcoming restoration process
Members of the Parkersburg community gather for Sunday cleanup
A cleaner community starts today
David Sean Worst Obit
Obituary: Worst, David Sean

Latest News

Roger D. Crislip Obit
Obituary: Crislip, Roger D.
Pete J. Coury Obit
Obituary: Coury, Pete J.
Donald Andrew Burkhart Obit
Obituary: Burkhart, Donald Andrew
Paula Jean Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Paula Jean